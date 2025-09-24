Essential Silksong mod rights Team Cherry's greatest wrong by giving Hornet her iconic Hollow Knight voice lines, including and especially "Shaw!"

It took exactly nine days for some heaven-sent modder to create a Hollow Knight: Silksong mod that restores the original voice lines that new protagonist Hornet has in the original Hollow Knight. At long last, we shaw.

Hornet has plenty of (excellent) dialogue in Silksong and is much more vocal as a character and personable than the mute Knight ever as, but Hollow Knight fans were quick to notice that all the voice lines she had during her boss fight encounters had vanished. "Adino! Garama! Geddu!" Oh, sorry, "Git gud!" And most importantly: "Shaw!"

The funny thing is, Silksong has totally delivered on the fantasy of being on the other side of those Hornet boss fights. That hard-to-read silk AoE attack, the needle bombs, the harpoon lunge – they're all in our hands now. But they just don't hit the same without shaw.

Thankfully, Nexus Mods user dellikakechi has blessed the world with "HK Hornet Voice Restored," a mod that does exactly what it says on the tin. Across taunts and silk abilities, it revives Hornet's original voice lines. Or as the creator puts it: "Shaw! Replaces several of Hornet's boring Silksong voice lines with the iconic ones from Hollow Knight."

"Wonderful mod, exactly what I wanted and needed, SHAW!!" replies one grateful Nexus Mods browser.

"WOOHOOO! THANK YOU. I was searching for 'Hornet says Shaw' as my keyword on this website the whole time and couldn't find anything, was going crazy," says another.

"Exactly what I wanted as soon as I realized she doesn't go 'HEGALE' when using spells, thanks for this," one Silksong fan says.

At last, all is right with the world. The installation seems breezy, too. Just copy a file into the right Steam game folder (after backing up the original just in case).

If you haven't heard, Silksong patch 2 is out, and the good news is it fixes a bug that nearly caused me to roll back my save file by three miserable hours.

The biggest problem with Silksong, and the reason its Steam reviews are this low, is getting a fix: Team Cherry says terrible Chinese translation has a new script coming, recommends using a mod for now.