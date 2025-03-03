GTA developer Rockstar opens new Australian branch by acquiring the studio that's been working on its ports for "this past decade"

GTA developer Rockstar Games has acquired Video Games Deluxe, a studio which has been working with the company for years on ports of its older titles.

In a press release (via Business Wire ), it's confirmed that Video Games Deluxe has been rebranded to Rockstar Australia, and in recent years has worked with the GTA developer on the 2017 remaster of L.A. Noire and GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition .

"After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia," says Rockstar's head of publishing Jennifer Kolbe. "It's been an honor to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade," says Video Games Deluxe founder Brendan McNamara.

Video Games Deluxe's LinkedIn profile notes the studio is "looking for experienced programmers to work on something new," but whether this is an original IP or another port or remaster of a Rockstar classic is unknown.

It also lists its previous titles as The Getaway and L.A. Noire, games McNamara was creative director on. The Getaway was developed while McNamara was at Team Soho, and L.A. Noire while he was at Team Bondi. I honestly didn't realise L.A. Noire was only published by Rockstar, not developed in-house.

Team Bondi had a troubled past, with some staff members creating a website that added over 100 names not originally listed in L.A. Noire's credits section. It was later absorbed into KMM Interactive Entertainment and went on to begin development on Whore of the Orient, a game McNamara was working on as creative director and which faced criticism due to its name . An Australian politician called it an "attempt to disgrace Chinese culture, history, and traditions."

