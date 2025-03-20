From giant catfish to tortured trees, South of Midnight has an eclectic cast of creatures in need of some serious therapy

News
By published

The story South of Midnight revolves around helping several unusual creatures from American Deep South folklore

South of Midnight gets another short look-in at the Future Games Show, focusing on the weird and wonderful creatures Hazel encounters.

While Compulsion Games' latest title centers around Hazel looking for her mother after a hurricane swept her away, our heroine ends up in a fantastical Southern Gothic world. The main bulk of the third-person action-adventure game has you using Hazel's newfound Weaver powers to help the mythical monstrosities she finds and mend their spirits, learning more about her own family along the way.

Zaire Lanier, one of the writers on South of Midnight, explains that the developers looked for people with a southern background who could bring authenticity to the cast. Catfish is encountered very early in South of Midnight, and he's voiced by a 70-year-old man named Walter who is from the Deep South and plays the fiddle.

Hazel is then sent to heal Benjy, who used to live in a remote and desolate Cajun community, but has now morphed into a tree. Through exploring the region, you'll gradually uncover Benjy's story and his relationship to Rhubarb, another person who Hazel meets in her travels. We've also seen glimpses of a gigantic alligator creature overgrown with trees and a woman with four eyes, so there are many more creatures to encounter.

Art director Whitney Clayton also explains that each of the main creatures has their own song thanks to the game's audio director which tells the story of that creature. You won't hear the whole thing at first, however, but eventually your efforts culminate in a boss fight or final encounter where you hear the full song and try to resolve or help with whatever is ailing the monster.

South of Midnight will be coming to Xbox Series X and PC via Steam and the Windows Store on April 8. While it's not a very long wait, you can follow the developers on Twitter for all the latest news. And if you plan on picking it up on Steam, make sure you get it in your wishlist.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

See more Xbox Series X News
Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Writer

Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A giant crocodile from South of Midnight breaking out of a Big in 2025 frame
South of Midnight's gothic folk tale could be Xbox's ace up the sleeve for 2025
South of Midnight screenshot of Catfish the catfish
Gorgeous folklore action game South of Midnight reveals the best animal boss names since Elden Ring's Golden Hippopotamus and gets a spring release date
South of Midnight screenshot
South of Midnight wants you to feel like you're "inside a miniature" – and after playing one chapter, I want to stay in this world forever
South of Midnight Big Preview GamesRadar
GamesRadar+ Big Preview reveal: This month, we are diving deep into South of Midnight
South of Midnight Big Preview hero image showing Hazel looking out across a vast landscape with the Benji tree drawing central focus
After playing 2 hours of South of Midnight, I'm convinced that it has the sort of off-kilter energy that can define Xbox's 2025
South of Midnight screenshot showing Hazel traveling a flooded area on the back of her companion Catfish
South of Midnight: Everything we know so far
Latest in Action Games
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows channels the MCU with an intro that celebrates Ezio, Altair, and other heroes from the series' 17-year history
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer and does it have co-op?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Game Pass?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows romance options Naoe pulling Gennojo in for a kiss
All Assassin's Creed Shadows romance options
Yasuke swinging a sword at an enemy and splattering blood during the trailer for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an innovative accessibility feature for hard-of-hearing and neurodiverse players, and I hope it becomes the industry standard
Being hunted by two people watching you from bamboo in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Drop everything, because I just found out Assassin's Creed Shadows' ninja province was real
Latest in News
Fantastic Four #30
Thanks to Doctor Doom, Ben Grimm is no longer the Thing and his kids don't even recognize him in Fantastic Four #30
The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2
First trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 sees Maggie fight a bear, Hershel plot revenge, and Negan give Lucille a terrifying upgrade
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows channels the MCU with an intro that celebrates Ezio, Altair, and other heroes from the series' 17-year history
"Valve would never ship another game": Former exec forced Half-Life publisher's hand by saying Gabe Newell and the team would pivot away from game dev
Witcher comics Geralt
"Something for true collectors": CD Projekt CEO shares his nostalgia for the "super retro" Witcher comics that are coming out in English for the first time
Godzilla emerging from an exploding volcano.
Win a Blu-ray of Godzilla vs Biollante
More about action
Neighbors: Suburban Warfare appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

Turn quiet streets into a comedic combat zone with slaphappy PvP Neighbours: Suburban Warfare
Kingmakers appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

Remember that bonkers Kingmakers trailer where an attack helicopter blew up some knights? It's back with a deep dive of its simulated attackers and destructible buildings
Romestead appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

Romestead is a new co-op survival game where you've got to beat the hordes of undead to rebuild ancient Rome
See more latest
Most Popular
Romestead appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Romestead is a new co-op survival game where you've got to beat the hordes of undead to rebuild ancient Rome
Industria 2 appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Escape a parallel dimension being consumed by AI in creepy, atmospheric FPS Industria 2
Hawthorn appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Skyrim's lead designer is just part of the RPG royalty bringing this sandbox world filled with anthropomorphic animals to life
Neighbors: Suburban Warfare appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Turn quiet streets into a comedic combat zone with slaphappy PvP Neighbours: Suburban Warfare
Bionic Bay appearing at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Check out Bionic Bay's frantic physics fueled racing in this new Future Games Show trailer
Shelf Forge appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Let your imagination run wild as you take down wayward toys in roguelike FPS Shelf Heroes
Chains of Freedom appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Chains of Freedom is a brutal turn-based strategy game where nothing can be trusted, except the sharpness of a mutant's talons
Billie Bust Up appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Rhythmn platformer Billie Bust Up dazzles with an exclusive look at a new song from villainous wolf Dutch in his flying hotel
Mandragora appearing at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree promises lethal combat and a forbidding world from the the writer of gaming's greatest vampire game
System Shock 2 Remaster appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
System Shock 2 celebrates 25 years with a remaster that brings the iconic sci-fi shooter to consoles for the first time ever in June