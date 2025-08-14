Ever fancied eating one of Death Stranding 2's fleshy blobs? PlayStation says go wild, here's a recipe

Sony has released a nice little recipe that will allow you to snack on Sam Porter Bridges' favourite meal in Death Stranding, Cryptobiotes.

Throughout all of Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2, you don't really see Sam eat much. He can go into his room and chug down Monster Energy (or Bridges Energy, when the brand deal ran out) like the best of them. But the only snacks he really has while he's out doing jobs are Cryptobiotes – little floating creatures that strongly resemble tardigrades, (which are cryptobiotic themselves) albeit way bigger.

If you've ever had a hankering for these floating creatures, you're in luck as PlayStation has released the recipe so you can conjure up some of your own. In a tweet on the PlayStation account (spotted by Automaton ), there are recipes for four types of Cryptobiote, depending on which flavour of this bug-looking thing you're keen on.

Sam's hunger somewhat satiated 🪱Bite into real-life food inspired by Death Stranding 2's wiggly little Cryptobiotes pic.twitter.com/ClOmhWGwVDAugust 12, 2025

You'll want to grab some white bean paste, glutinous rice flour, and water to create the base of your biote. From there it becomes a choose your own adventure for what flavour you want, with the regular pink edition requiring instant coffee powder and red food coloring, the yellow offers you up a gross vegemite and food coloring mix, while the red one sounds the most delicious with chilli pepper, habanero powder and red food coloring.

From there you're going to make a bunch of blobs and slap 'em together to get that bumpy figure just right, fried hiyamugi noodles to make the legs, and a couple chocolate sprinkles to make their cute little faces. Granted, these Cryptobiotes won't be quite as crunchy as the ones in the game, or somehow give you more blood, but it's the thought that counts right?



