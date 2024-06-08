Deliver Us Home is the new game from the Deliver Us Moon dev, and this time they're launching a Kickstarter

Developer KeokeN Interactive just dropped the world premiere trailer for its next game, Deliver Us Home, as part of the Future Games Show Summer Showcase.

Unlike its previous two games - Deliver Us the Moon and Deliver Us Mars - Deliver Us Home will be launching as a Kickstarter campaign on June 11.

Deliver Us Mars debuted via the Frontier Foundry label which has since been closed dowm, so KeokeN is taking a different route for its latest game.

Following the same sci-fi mystery themes as its predecessors, Deliver Us Home tells a solitary tale of one astronaut in the 23rd Century working to secure a new home for humanity. Earth has long-been abandoned, and now you've arrived at what you hope will be our new home, prepared for all eventualities.

However, some other settlers arrived here long before our explorer, meaning discovering their secrets just became part of your mission. In this desolate place, you've got to figure out what happened before as you explore and try to survive.

This is a narrative-driven, third-person adventure and although its a majority linear experience there's plenty to explore, uncover, and scavenge along the way. You're alone bar a robot companion and your rover, which you;'ll need to use to reach new places that you can't get to on foot.

If you've not played Deliver Us to the Moon or Deliver Us Mars though, don't worry, as this is a standalone tale.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's no target launch window yet for Deliver Us Home, but you'll be able to back the Kickstarter when it launches on June 11, and you can wishlist it on Steam right now.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.