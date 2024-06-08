Deliver Us Home is the new game from the Deliver Us Moon dev, and this time they're launching a Kickstarter
Deliver Us Home is going the crowd-sourcing route for its sci-fi narrative adventure
Developer KeokeN Interactive just dropped the world premiere trailer for its next game, Deliver Us Home, as part of the Future Games Show Summer Showcase.
Unlike its previous two games - Deliver Us the Moon and Deliver Us Mars - Deliver Us Home will be launching as a Kickstarter campaign on June 11.
Deliver Us Mars debuted via the Frontier Foundry label which has since been closed dowm, so KeokeN is taking a different route for its latest game.
Following the same sci-fi mystery themes as its predecessors, Deliver Us Home tells a solitary tale of one astronaut in the 23rd Century working to secure a new home for humanity. Earth has long-been abandoned, and now you've arrived at what you hope will be our new home, prepared for all eventualities.
However, some other settlers arrived here long before our explorer, meaning discovering their secrets just became part of your mission. In this desolate place, you've got to figure out what happened before as you explore and try to survive.
This is a narrative-driven, third-person adventure and although its a majority linear experience there's plenty to explore, uncover, and scavenge along the way. You're alone bar a robot companion and your rover, which you;'ll need to use to reach new places that you can't get to on foot.
If you've not played Deliver Us to the Moon or Deliver Us Mars though, don't worry, as this is a standalone tale.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
There's no target launch window yet for Deliver Us Home, but you'll be able to back the Kickstarter when it launches on June 11, and you can wishlist it on Steam right now.
If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.