As Skate launches to "Mixed" Steam reviews, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk devs have good news for the skateboarding sickos with a multiplayer follow-up to their 2023 hit that looks better in every way

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk developer Team Reptile has announced the follow-up to their 2023 skating game that seeks to double the amount of funkstyle per second.

Recently, there have been a lot of people underwhelmed by the new version of Skate with reviews citing a lack of style in the new game, with the environments and characters deemed to be a bit sterile. Which makes it incredibly good timing that Team Reptile has just announced a new skating game filled with the team's signature style. Following up 2023's Jet Set Radio-like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Team Reptile has announced Hyperfunk, and one look at the game's trailer is enough to tell you all you need to know about the game's style.

Official HYPERFUNK Teaser - YouTube Watch On

And following in the footsteps of Skate, Hyperfunk features online play "as various graffiti crews compete in reality with style and ideology of how to interpret this new world." Crews will be battling to take over their own parts of the street, although the game's Steam page does mention single-player so presumably there's still more details to be revealed.

Most notably, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is described as "1 second per second of advanced funkstyle," whereas the Steam page for Hyperfunk describes the game as "2 seconds per second of evolved funkstyle." So not only is that double the funkstyle, but it's also evolved from its previous form.

Personally, I'm a bit gutted as Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is one of the few games I've experienced motion sickness from, and Hyperfunk looks absolutely rad, albeit in a very similar style. Hopefully I manage to overcome this and experience "2 seconds per second of evolved funkstyle."

"Bro, what am I even playing?": More than 15 years later, Skate is finally here – but fans are quickly discovering parkour is "faster than skating" in the new EA game.