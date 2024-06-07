After 10,000 years, Power Rangers finally has the TMNT-style beat-em-up it deserves

There have been a lot of Power Rangers games over the years, but not many of them have been worth your time. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind looks well suited to change that.

Announced during Summer Game Fest, Rita's Rewind is due to launch in 2024 for PC and consoles - the devs aren't specific about which consoles, but you won't be outta luck if you're not a PC gamer. This is a classic-style '90s beat-em-up with gorgeous pixel art and a nostalgic line-up of heroes and villains. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

It looks a lot like the excellent TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, but there's no actual development lineage there. Rita's Rewind is in development at Digital Eclipse, a studio primarily known for excellent remasters of classic titles - including the TMNT Cowabunga Collection. That's an impressive pedigree in itself, and I'm fascinated to see what the studio does with a new take on a familiar format.

The game features online and local co-op for up to five players, and a story that sees a time-traveling Robo-Rita bringing back the original Rita Repulsa as the two wreak havoc across the entire Power Rangers timeline. That, of course, creates a perfect opportunity for the game to mix together multiple eras of Power Rangers.

I'm particularly intrigued by the 3D-style action sequences, including a first-person Zord fight that looks incredible. These sequences are filled with impressive effects in general - just the sort of wiz-bang graphical effects that would've blown away 16-bit kids.

Rita's Rewind would've been a perfect fit among the best SNES games.