19 years later, Scarface game mysteriously resurfaces on Steam and Epic, but not for long: "We’ve recently entered urgent discussions with multiple parties concerning the project’s status"

The 2006 game, based on the classic film Scarface, has randomly reappeared on PC storefronts, but some of the details surrounding it are raising suspicions.

For unknown reasons, 2006 had three completely unrelated video games based on classic crime films that hadn't been current for well over a decade. The Godfather, Reservoir Dogs, and Scarface (and The Sopranos TV series, which was still current, but as hilariously unfitting to be adapted to a game as the others) all had games released during the year. While Godfather and Scarface were obviously inspired by GTA, Rockstar Games actually kicked off the trend in late 2005 with The Warriors, based on the 1979 cult film of the same name.

And while The Warriors became a cult-classic like its namesake and The Godfather got a sequel, Scarface: The World is Yours also reviewed well, but had its planned sequels scrapped. However, the game has now suddenly returned to the Epic Games Store and Steam, almost 20 years after its initial release. Some of the details, though, are turning heads.

Out of the blue, the Epic Games Store listing appeared selling the game at $29.99 and making it available to play right now, with a non-purchaseable Steam listing following shortly after. In a news post on Steam , publisher EC Digital (which hasn't published anything else on Steam) referred to listing on Epic as a "technical issue."

What's also notable is that the listing features assets from the original version of the game; however, the developer promises an "optional HD graphics upgrade, offered as a free DLC," utilizing "AI-assisted techniques to improve certain visual elements while keeping the core experience intact." It also states that this AI HD upgrade is "Subject to change."

Players who then purchased the Epic Games Store version delved into the files; this release utilizes the SilentPatch and FusionFix mods, which enhance the performance and playability of the original Windows port.

Here's what I found out so far: * TAG (Fusion Fix author) WAS contacted, they were unable to reach me because of a lost Discord friend invite (despite my e-mail being public) * Movie IP rights holder appears to be unaware of this * Store listings were put early in error Oh boy. — @cookieplmonster.bsky.social (@cookieplmonster.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-10-22T14:14:11.448Z

SilentPatch's developer, known as Silent, said on BlueSky "none of us were contacted about this in advance (which isn't necessary as per the license, but would be nice)." However, they also added "I KNOW that the holder of the Scarface license wasn't willing to re-release the game, so this is suspect."

Silent followed this up, saying that they had done some digging and TAG, the developer of Fusion Fix, was contacted, but "they were unable to reach me because of a lost Discord friend invite" despite their e-mail being public.

Not only that, but Silent mentions that Universal, who owns the IP rights for the Scarface film, "appears to be unaware of this," implying that this is an unofficial release of the 2006 game, despite the trailer on the Epic Games store saying it's "Used Under License". The game also features a pretty lengthy licensed soundtrack, with the trailer on the Epic Games listing featuring some of the songs.

EC Digital released a post on the game's Steam discussion board saying, "We’ve recently entered urgent discussions with multiple parties concerning the project’s status. After careful consideration, we believe that temporarily hiding the store page is the most appropriate step forward."

The publisher adds, "The current page was initially intended as a placeholder while we worked through ongoing licensing and technical matters. Unfortunately, the unintended release of certain builds on other platforms caused unexpected complications and concerns. Because of that, we feel it’s necessary to pause and reevaluate."

However, despite the unintended release on Epic Games, the store page still lists the game as available for purchase.

If you're interested, I'd likely hang fire to make sure there's nothing malicious going on. And if you're really interested, it may be worth tracking down the original Windows version for far cheaper (although it's likely abandonware at this point) and using the fan patches