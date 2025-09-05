007 First Light officially casts Dexter actor Patrick Gibson as James Bond, months after everyone already figured that out

007 First Light has revealed its cast, and turns out everyone was exactly right about who plays James Bond in the upcoming game.

IO Interactive properly lifted the lid on its James Bond game earlier this week with a PlayStation State of Play showing off gameplay and its March 27, 2026, release date (with our 007 First Light preview arriving alongside it). And with this new reveal, IO lifted the lid on the cast of the game, with the likes of Andor actor Alastair Mackenzie playing Q, The Thick of It actor Priyanga Burford playing M, and Ruby Speaking actor Kiera Lester taking on Moneypenny.

And of course, IO finally revealed who is playing James Bond himself. From the moment we got our first look at the game earlier this summer, almost e veryone immediately realized it's Dexter: Original Sin lead Patrick Gibson (not me, I think he looks exactly like Robbie Williams). And now IO has confirmed (via IGN ) that yes, you were right, Patrick Gibson is James Bond in 007 First Light.

Alongside Bond and the returning characters, IO Interactive has confirmed that The Walking Dead actor Lennie James will play Bond's mentor, Greenway, while Tokyo Vice actor Noémie Nakai will play a character called Miss Roth.

Interestingly, the very first pitch of 007 First Light featured a more familiar face as Bond, as IO modelled Daniel Craig onto Agent 47 to pitch the game. But I wouldn't expect to see Craig in First Light, as the devs have gone through "all the source material" to nail their own version of James Bond .

007 First Light contains some of "the largest" missions Hitman developer IO Interactive has "ever done" before, which could make it one of the studio's biggest games yet.