007 First Light Collector's Edition is $300, and there isn't enough nostalgia in the world to convince me that Golden Gun is worth it unless it literally transforms me into Christopher Lee

How much do you like James Bond? It's a heavy question posed by the 007 First Light Collector's Edition from Hitman studio IO Interactive. At a whopping $299.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, the game's Legacy edition puts a high price on premium Bond collectibles, with an actual Golden Gun chief among them.

IO Interactive shared the 007 First Light release date and pre-order information earlier today, with the $300 Collector's Edition as the tip of the pyramid. It actually comes with the game – a depressingly rare inclusion for pricey editions today – but doesn't include the digital-only 24-hour pre-order early access.

The four outfits, weapon skins, and "Gleaming pack" gadgets are once again included with a pre-order, but the classic tuxedo skin remains a Specialist edition exclusive.

For your $300, you're mostly paying for the Golden Gun figurine, which comes with five golden bullets and a decorative gold plaque to slot into the foam-lined, embossed display case. It is a lush little figure, but for this price, that thing had better be solid gold, or at least the bullets ought to be.

Legacy edition exclusives also include a steel case for the game, an in-game Golden Gun weapon skin, and an "obsidian gold suit" to fill in for that missing tuxedo skin. Is all of that worth $300? That's up to you, and with "limited stock" on the Legacy edition, you may want to decide soon before the scalpers snap 'em up and make that eye-watering $300 price tag look like child's play.

007 First Light is more than just Hitman: James Bond edition, and I'm over any fears I might have had that IO couldn't deliver.