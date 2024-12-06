Zenless Zone Zero 1.4 is giving out a free S-Rank Agent and taking another swing at its divisive TV mode: "We are neither surprised by nor dismissive of any feedback"

Zenless Zone Zero update 1.4 launches December 18, as developer HoYoverse announced in a reveal stream earlier today. The patch is headlined by new S-tier Agents Miyabi and Harumasa, with the latter being free to all players, as well as more sweeping changes to the prevalence of the divisive TV mode puzzle-lite minigame.

Miyabi is a Frost Anomaly Agent who wields a katana, while Harumasa is an Electric Agent who has both a bow and a blade. To obtain Harumasa for free, you'll just need to reach Inter-Knot level eight after update 1.4 launches.

Beyond a free S-tier Agent, version 1.4 has been billed as a thoroughly above-average update, with main story stages redesigned up to chapter three, exploration mode adding the option to roam around as or with their Agents, and combat making a fundamental change by making ultimate-powering Decibels unique to each character instead of shared across the team.

In an interview with GamesRadar+ , three developers from the Zenless Zone Zero team discussed the challenge of balancing TV mode with player tastes. The intermission-type game mode has elicited split opinions since launch, and while TV mode isn't disappearing entirely, with this story overhaul the folks who'd rather get on with the rest of the game have largely gotten their wish.

"From the early stages of development, we envisioned Zenless Zone Zero as a game designed for long-term operation. Like any living entity, the game will grow and evolve with the support of its players," producer Zhenyu Li, Game Designer X, and Game Designer Y said in a joint response.

"The TV mode has been one of the most frequently discussed features based on player feedback, which is why it has undergone significant changes from Version 1.0 to the current Version 1.4. For us, player feedback is a crucial driving force behind the game's long-term growth. We are neither surprised by nor dismissive of any feedback. Instead, we sincerely appreciate all feedback and are always eager to listen to what every player has to say."

Update 1.4 is coming to PS5, PC, mobile, and PS5 Pro, with the premium version of the console additionally folding in "enhanced performance and ray-tracing technology for an upgraded visual experience."

