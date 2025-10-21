How long is Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2?
The open world and story of Bloodlines 2 is not packed with a huge amount to do and explore
Wondering how long Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is, isn't a bad question to ask for a narrative driven open world RPG promising big decisions and side quests. That sort of game usually has a wide range of completion times depending on how much you put in to it and, while this doesn't quite deliver the depth you might be hoping for, there's still a little wiggle room on a time to beat depending on how much you play. So let's take a look at how long Bloodlines 2 might take you to finish.
How long does Bloodlines 2 take to finish?
Bloodlines 2 will probably take most people around 30-35 hours to complete. While it is technically an open world game, it's a small map and, a few set pieces aside, much of the side content is busywork in the streets and alleys. It means that somewhere around 30 hours is probably the sweet spot for most people. However, you can probably push that number up and down depending on how deep you want to get into what's there, so here are my estimates for a few different playstyles:
20-25 hours – Just story, drilling through main missions until the end.
30-35 hours – Main story and most of the meaningful side content.
40 hours – Clearing absolutely every mission and unlocking other Bloodlines 2 clan abilities.
So it's an open world, but not one brimming with things to do or huge branching story beats to explore - hence the fairly conservative upper limit. What feel like big story changing decisions, like who to give Benny to in Bloodlines 2 end up not changing a great deal, and you're largely funneled down the same linear narrative whatever you choose.
While there is some meaningful side content, a lot of it is made up of the same three repeatable missions - delivery or assassinating either humans or vampires - so it's not got the most fulfilling ways to spend time. If you absolutely exhaust everything, including trying to unlock all the other clan powers then you might get closer to 45 hours, but there won't be a huge variation to what you're doing for a lot of the end/post end game and you'll largely be burning time for the sake of it.
