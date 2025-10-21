Bloodlines 2 will probably take most people around 30-35 hours to complete. While it is technically an open world game, it's a small map and, a few set pieces aside, much of the side content is busywork in the streets and alleys. It means that somewhere around 30 hours is probably the sweet spot for most people. However, you can probably push that number up and down depending on how deep you want to get into what's there, so here are my estimates for a few different playstyles:

20-25 hours – Just story, drilling through main missions until the end.

30-35 hours – Main story and most of the meaningful side content.

40 hours – Clearing absolutely every mission and unlocking other Bloodlines 2 clan abilities.

So it's an open world, but not one brimming with things to do or huge branching story beats to explore - hence the fairly conservative upper limit. What feel like big story changing decisions, like who to give Benny to in Bloodlines 2 end up not changing a great deal, and you're largely funneled down the same linear narrative whatever you choose.

While there is some meaningful side content, a lot of it is made up of the same three repeatable missions - delivery or assassinating either humans or vampires - so it's not got the most fulfilling ways to spend time. If you absolutely exhaust everything, including trying to unlock all the other clan powers then you might get closer to 45 hours, but there won't be a huge variation to what you're doing for a lot of the end/post end game and you'll largely be burning time for the sake of it.

