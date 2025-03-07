The follow-up to a weird RPG with Undertale energy and over 10,000 overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews is, you guessed it, another weird RPG that's already flying on Steam

a colourful overworld where a sprite rows a boat through a magical ocean
(Image credit: Chris Nordgren and Jordi Roca)

It's time to add another game to your wishlist/backlog: Everhood 2, a fever dream of an action RPG that combines Guitar Hero with Undertale.

If gorgeous pixel art and an electric guitar-infused soundtrack that absolutely shreds isn't the kind of thing that gets you excited, well then we just can't be friends. But, maybe the plot of Everhood 2 will sway you. "Discover the color of your soul and what lies beyond the river of death in a strange land," the game's Steam page reads. "Accompany a mysterious celestial Raven who has deemed you worthy of slaying the Mind Dragon."

The game itself looks like it combines dungeon crawling exploration akin to that seen in my favorite RPG of all time, Golden Sun, with boss battles that occur on a guitar's fretboard and see you dodging damaging notes and hitting power-up ones. It looks awesome.

There are over 100 songs in the game and it should take around 10-12 hours to complete, which is the sweet spot in my opinion. Fewer hours and you're left wanting more, more and it's easy to get sidetracked by a new release or something else going on sale. But if you do want to spend more time in the game, there's a custom world builder and a battle editor, so you can play to your heart's content.

I haven't played the original Everhood, but it has over 10,000 reviews and is sat at Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam, and this sequel is currently on over 500 Very Positive reviews, with one player writing, "It's even more bizarre, unhinged, complex and colorful than the first game."

If you want more games like this, well, we don't have an exact list, but here are some of the best RPGs you can play right now.

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar.

