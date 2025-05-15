The First Berserker: Khazan missed sales targets, but Nexon says the Soulslike RPG was still a success because it got us to care about the 20-year-old action series it wants to globalize

Sometimes, a video game doesn't have to sell well for it to still be considered a success. Sometimes, a company wants critical acclaim – other times some developers just want to have fun. In the case of action RPG The First Berserker: Khazan , the game helped its publisher Nexon set the stage for a planned global IP rollout of Dungeon & Fighter, the game Khazan is based on.

In a new earnings call , Nexon shared some valuable insights into the company's strategy around Khazan. It reads: "The game made its global debut on March 28 with strong ratings from both players and critics. While Q1 revenue was below our outlook, the game achieved our objective as a strategic first step in a multi-year plan to introduce Dungeon & Fighter IP to a global audience."

Before I played Khazan, I'd never even heard of Dungeon & Fighter, so it clearly did work to promote that game. If you're also unaware of it, it's a multiplayer beat 'em up known as Dungeon Fighter Online in the West, and it's grossed billions of dollars since its release in 2005.

That's not all, though. Khazan has "set a stage for two new titles – Project OVERKILL and Dungeon&Fighter: ARAD – expected by 2027." Its publisher Tencent has also "opened pre-registration for a Chinese adaptation of Khazan."

So, not only has the game increased visibility for Dungeon Fighter Online, but it's also hopefully going to raise the profile on two more games, and we all love more games.

As for Khazan itself, it's had two new free boss rush modes added that you can try once you beat it.

You can also check out some of the best action games you can play instead if you've already had your fill of Khazan.