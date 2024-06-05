Lords of the Fallen, the best-worst Soulslike RPG of 2023, celebrates "Mostly Positive" recent Steam reviews after months of "Mixed" reception

Following a lengthy period muddled by mixed reviews, Soulslike RPG Lords of the Fallen is now sitting comfortably at a "Mostly Positive" rating on Steam.

Our own Lords of the Fallen review details some of the ways in which Hexworks' medieval dark fantasy may have missed the mark at launch, from its initial lack of identity to problems with execution. Overall, though, the game offers a fairly fun experience - hence the mixed Steam reception it faced for so long. Now, the Soulslike is on its way out of the trenches, with its most recent reviews marked as "Mostly Positive" on Valve's PC platform.

Thank you for undertaking this journey with us, Lampbearers. May it long continue...In light, we walk.HEXWORKS pic.twitter.com/0XyntijaHOJune 4, 2024

One of the latest reviews on the Lord of the Fallen Steam page sheds some light on why the game's reception may be improving, saying it's "generally a great Soulslike in its current state" as "the significant bugs and performance issues that plagued the game at launch have been resolved." Another chimes in that Hexworks has "stuck it out and continually updated the game," concluding that it's now a "fantastic" title. A longtime player also comments, explaining that the developer has made an "amazing effort" and taken "a step in the right direction" since release.

Lords of the Fallen did recently receive a couple of major updates - "Master of Fate" dropped in April, which Hexworks called "the culmination of over 30 updates released since launch." The patch addressed numerous performance issues and added a variety of content, including achievements, modifiers, and randomizers galore. Soon after, yet another update came out adding "the ultimate trial of skill and endurance" in the form of two boss rush modes. Both patches look to have been fairly well-received on Steam.

