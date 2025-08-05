"Literally never seen this before in 120 hours": Elden Ring Nightreign player shares hidden castle treasure chests so handy I'm about to boot the game up just to loot them

The first few months following the release of Elden Ring were a magical time, countless players sharing secrets and strategies as we all collectively made our way through FromSoftware's biggest world ever.

Elden Ring Nightreign might just be FromSoftware's smallest world ever, but it's still home to plenty of nooks and crannies that continue to surprise me and many others. The latest is a cache of treasure chests that you can apparently find in the castle in the middle of the map, and I'm just glad I'm not the only one who had no idea this existed.

Reddit user nomarfachix shared a short clip showing "How to reach the guaranteed 3 chest tower at center castle," which quickly became one of the top current posts on the Nightreign subreddit. (I tried to embed the video, but Reddit appears to be broken).

It sounds obvious once you see it in action: from the dungeon-side crevice on the east side of the castle, just scale the castle until you reach the base floor, head north past a fire while hugging the west wall, and then climb up the rubble to access a damaged tower with three high-quality chests. Jump spamming may be required.

"None of the randoms I seem to pair with know about it, so maybe this helps somebody. Lots of blue and purple available early, consumables, keys, etc." said nomarfachix.

Some of those randoms may well be in the replies to this post. "Literally never seen this before in 120 hours," says elidisab.

"Same… never thought of climbing up there in freakin 250h," adds Acceptable_Answer570.

"This is very useful information. It's a real shame I'm gonna forget it as soon as I close Reddit," says VisibleMammal, a visible mammal.

"Uhhhh....what? Lol. Thank you....after 200 hours lol," says Bwhitt1. And on and on.

I've beaten every Everdark boss in Nightreign multiple times at this point, and I've cleared every enemy variant of the castle many more times, and I had no idea this loot stash even existed, let alone how to reach it. These treasure chests ought to be a great source of Evergaol keys, consumables, and higher-tier loot in future runs, assuming I can remember to loot them. Surely I will. Surely I won't forget everything in a mad dash to the next church or Evergaol or Shifting Earth event. Surely.

