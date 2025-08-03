For the first time since the original Dark Souls, Elden Ring Nightreign sleuth finds FromSoftware significantly changed how grab attacks work – creating a 0.2-second window for one old boss

FromSoftware has made some tricksy mechanical changes in Elden Ring Nightreign that actually give you a slight leg up on big encounters. Grabs from bosses are now a touch easier to dodge, but some have been made trickier to get out of if you land in a twisted beast's clutches.

Expert Nightreign deepdiver Zullie the Witch posted a breakdown of the alterations, going through where and how grabs have been changed. The biggest thing to note, and something you may have already clocked, is that grab maneuvers have large on-screen tells in the multiplayer slobberknocker.

A glowing effect with audio now comes before whatever creature you're facing takes a massive swing at you, providing a wider window for dodging. Do so just right, and you'll get an Ultimate Arts buff of 15%, but that's risky as you need to narrowly miss capture.

Nightreign - A weirdly neglected mechanic

If you do get enraptured in their slithery claws, good news: your fellow Nightfarers can disrupt the damage. In prior games, enemies got temporary immunity if you were captured, but now they can be hit and staggered to drop you. Handy indeed!

But it's always give and take when we're talking about FromSoftware. Several Nightlords have inescapable grabs, to the extent no amount of button-bashing will free you sooner if you're without help from others. Two bosses from Dark Souls, Centipede Demon and Gaping Dragon, have had their thresholds for escape doubled. Previously, you had to hammer buttons up to 25HP, but now it’s 50, though still possible since it’s just five seconds.

For Centipede Demon, getting this right sets you free in the nick of time, as a third hit occurs at 5.2 seconds. You'll get away right before taking substantial damage. All in all, it seems the best strategy is the simplest: don't get captured.

