Genshin Impact studio's new action RPG Zenless Zone Zero officially confirmed to be a PlayStation console exclusive

After launching last week for mobile, PC, and PS5 players, it appears that HoYoverse's new free-to-play action RPG Zenless Zone Zero won't be coming to any other consoles.

With 50 million Zenless Zone Zero downloads in just a few days, it's safe to say that Genshin Impact studio HoYoverse has released yet another free-to-play banger. Android, iOS, PC, and PS5 users have had access to the urban-themed action RPG since it dropped on July 4 - and it now looks like Zenless Zone Zero will remain on just those platforms for a good while as a new release trailer for the game from Sony reveals that it's a PlayStation console exclusive.

Zenless Zone Zero - Release Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The trailer features vibrant footage of Zenless Zone Zero and its quirky cast of anime-esque characters in action, but it's what's at the end of the video that catches the eye - a message announcing the game as a "PlayStation 5 console exclusive" that's also "available on PC and mobile." Sony's note here also specifies that the PS5 exclusivity isn't necessarily permanent, but rather means that Zenless Zone Zero won't come to other consoles "until at least 6 months after release date."

I'm personally not holding my breath for any future Zenless Zone Zero launch on Xbox or otherwise myself, though, as the Genshin and Honkai Star Rail developer's previous games are also only available on mobile, PC, and PlayStation platforms to date - and those titles, including both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, have already been out for far longer than just six months.

