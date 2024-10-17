Elden Ring patch 1.16 fixes a number of Shadow of the Erdtree bugs, but good luck figuring out what they are

Elden Ring patch 1.16 is here, rolling out a number of bug fixes for Shadow of the Erdtree , although it seems it'll be up to the community to figure out most of what's actually changed.

It's admittedly a pretty tiny patch compared to some of the more elaborate balance updates we're used to, and the predictably vague descriptions of the changes make it much harder to know what's different without thoroughly delving into the game and checking any known old issues. This time around, along with "several" unnamed bug fixes, the patch notes confirm that version 1.16 has "fixed an issue where temporary boosts to player stats would remain even after closing and restarting the game." That's it, that's the whole patch.

Those definitely aren't the changes that the community has been most vocally asking for. The tweet announcing this patch is full of replies from players begging FromSoftware to add a boss rush mode for another way to repeatedly smash up the action RPG's toughest foes without moseying into someone else's game via co-op.

That's not to mention the fact that since patch 1.14 's release last month, which hit Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn with some major nerfs , there've been plenty of people asking for the devs to buff the boss again. As someone who went through the pain of beating him pre-patch, I'm not entirely sure I'd want to go through that whole thing again, but you can understand others feeling a bit robbed of the experience if they didn't get to at least try it.

Whether either of those things could happen in the future is another matter – publisher Bandai Namco rounds off the patch notes by confirming that, as usual, "further updates will be distributed in the future for you to continue to enjoy Elden Ring more comfortably."

