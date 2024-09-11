Elden Ring patch 1.14 hits Shadow of the Erdtree's brutal final boss with nerfs that leave some attacks doing less damage

A new Elden Ring update is here, and it's great news for anyone who's had enough of Promised Consort Radahn's antics. As well as a plethora of bug fixes and balance changes, version 1.14 makes some notable nerfs to Shadow of the Erdtree 's final boss.

As outlined in the patch notes , when heading into the DLC's toughest fight, you can now expect certain attacks to deal less damage to you, with the range of "some non-weapon-based attacks" also reduced. The patch notes don't explain what attacks these are, but Radahn's non-weapon-based moves include his rock-sling attack, the beams of light in phase two, and his enormous Holy attack explosion.

On top of that, "the action pattern when the battle starts" has been changed (perhaps Radahn is less likely to come hurtling towards the door with his spinning jump now?), and the "stamina damage of some attacks" has been decreased. Vaguely, the notes mention that the patch has "adjusted some attack moves" in the fight, and that "the visibility of some attack effects" has been improved, too. Elden Ring's patch notes are always a little unclear when it comes to the details of what's been implemented, and version 1.14's are no different – it'll likely be up to players to work out exactly which of Radahn's attacks and actions have been affected.

Promised Consort Radahn aside, patch 1.14 has ironed out loads of bugs, including one that made some of Rellana, Twin Moon Knight's attack hitboxes "different than intended," as well as one that could stop you from earning runes after an enemy dies while holding a shield. As for balance changes, on top of specific adjustments for plenty of weapon arts, incantations and more, the attack speed for uncharged first heavy attacks has been altered on 18 weapon types, including the Great Sword, Katana, Dagger and Halberd.

While it's no surprise that FromSoftware is still fine-tuning its enormous action RPG and its massive expansion, it's interesting to see nerfs like these to the DLC's final boss rolled out almost three months after Shadow of the Erdtree's release. It's an absolutely brutal fight, though, so perhaps the changes will make it feel a bit more fair.

