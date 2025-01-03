"6 years of work leaving the nest": Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is already making its way into the hands of reviewers, and one dev is "nervous but also excited AF"

With little over a month to go until Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, developer Warhorse Studios is gearing up to distribute codes to reviewers and leave everything "in the lap of the Review-Gods," something which global PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling is understandably rather nervous about.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Stolz-Zwilling confirms that review codes for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are being sent out "in the next few days," which is "four weeks ahead of release" on February 4. "From now on, everything will be in the lap of the Review-Gods (pls be kind). Not gonna lie... I am nervous but also excited AF. Six years of work are leaving the nest," he continues.

We are sending out #KCD2 review codes in the next few days (yes.... 4 weeks ahead of release 🤯🤯🤯)!!! From now on, everything will be in the lap of the Review-Gods (pls be kind). Not gonna lie... I am nervous but also excited AF. 6years of work are leaving the nest. If you… pic.twitter.com/4hQdrU02GWJanuary 2, 2025

For now, it sounds like a waiting game – both for the developers and everyone else at Warhorse Studios, and for fans waiting to hear critics' thoughts. Codes may be coming weeks before launch, but it sounds like we might hear some feedback sooner than that, with Stolz-Zwilling noting we can expect some "first impressions next week," although it's hard to tell if his crossed fingers emoji here could mean that estimate might change. Either way, he's called the process "a nerve-racking situation."

You can understand why – it's been almost seven years since the release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and expectations are high. Last year, GamesRadar+'s features editor Andrew Brown got his hands on the sequel for four hours , and said it was "shaping up to be a deeply ambitious sequel, which doubles down on everything that (for better or worse) made the first game memorable."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has also been given a bit more time in the oven than it was originally supposed to, thanks to a delay which pushed it out of 2024 . Since then, it's actually been pushed forward slightly, now being slated for February 4 rather than February 11. Every little helps, I suppose, as long as Warhorse Studios is confident it's done everything it needs to for a smooth launch.

