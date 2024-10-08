24 years ago, Blizzard reportedly shot down a pitch to make its own version of Steam by turning Battle.net into "a digital store for a variety of PC games"
Meanwhile, Blizzard started bringing its games to Steam last year
In another timeline, Blizzard may have its own version of Valve's PC-dominating Steam store, but in our timeline it reportedly rejected a pitch back to expand its Battle.net launcher into a broader PC gaming storefront.
That's according to a new report from Bloomberg reporter and Blood, Sweat, and Pixels author Jason Schreier, who, in his new book Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment (as PC Gamer spotted), writes that former Blizzard programmer Patrick Wyatt proposed a plan "to turn Battle.net into a digital store for a variety of PC games" around 2000, three years before Valve released the Counter-Strike client that grew into the mega-store Steam is today.
Mike O'Brien, who'd go on to join Wyatt and Jeff Strain to co-found Guild Wars studio ArenaNet after leaving Blizzard, apparently supported the pitch at the time, but the idea of a Battle.net store never made it past the company's upper management. You've got to wonder if someone in the company's C-suite was kicking themselves once again last year when Blizzard began bringing a selection of its games to Steam, now including Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and the new Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion.
Schreier's book, citing interviews from some 350 current and former Blizzard employees, has turned up some surprising anecdotes, from canceled games like sci-fi Diablo and a Warcraft take on Helldivers to a short-lived Star Wars RTS concept that eventually became StarCraft.
Believe it or not, Blizzard's in good company: BioWare also "missed our big opportunity to be Steam" and sell The Witcher, with one dev saying "we’re kicking ourselves about it now."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Austin freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree, and he's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize that his position as a senior writer is just a cover up for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a focus on news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.