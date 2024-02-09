Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington to reunite for new horror movie

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are set to reteam for The Dreadful, an upcoming Gothic horror film.

Per Deadline, the pic is "set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses [and] follows Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen, who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society. But when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he will set off a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne." Natasha Kermani (Lucky, V/H/S/85) is set to write and direct.

Turner made her Marvel debut as Jean Grey in 2019's Dark Phoenix, and appeared in the 2022 Netflix comedy Do Revenge. The actor also played Margaret Ratliff in The Staircase, Netflix's true crime drama about the real-life Michael Peterson case, and is gearing up to star in Joan, a British crime drama for ITVX that follows the real-life story of criminal "Godmother" Joan Hannington.

Harrington also made his Marvel debut playing Dane Whitman in 2021's Eternals. He starred in the 2023 action crime thriller Blood for Dust and just wrapped filming on Eternal Return, an upcoming epic romance that also stars Naomi Scott. Both actors played lead characters - Sansa Stark and Jon Snow - for eight consecutive seasons of Game of Thrones, earning various award nominations throughout the show's near-decade run.

