Game of Thrones showrunners only have one thing they'd change about the show – and it involves a minor character you may not even remember

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have revealed the one thing they'd change about the seven-season run of the hit fantasy show – and it's not what you'd expect.

"One thing I know I wish we could have done is there’s the character Mord the Jailer," Benioff told The Hollywood Reporter , referring to a minor character from season 1. He's the guard who helps Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) escape after Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) has him imprisoned at the Eyrie. "It was a mistake not bringing Mord the Jailer back into it," Weiss added. "We always talked about doing it."

"And we had the scene for it. There’s a scene set in a tavern…" Benioff continued. "Was it Brienne or The Hound?" Weiss said. "But we realized too late that Mord could have owned the tavern. We could have had that actor in the background acting exactly the way he did as a jailer, except now as a small business owner. It was just such an obvious, no-brainer, day-after idea."

With Game of Thrones long behind them now (the final season aired in 2019), Benioff and Weiss have turned their sights to sci-fi. Their next show is 3 Body Problem, a new Netflix series based on the novel of the same name by Cixin Liu.

Per the official synopsis, "the story begins in '60s China when a young woman makes a fateful decision that reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel, a tight-knit group of brilliant scientists must join forces with an unflinching detective to stop humanity’s greatest threat." The cast includes Benedict Wong and Eiza González, as well as Game of Thrones alum John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce. You can watch the trailer here.

3 Body Problem arrives on Netflix on March 21. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best Netflix shows streaming right now.