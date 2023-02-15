Game Freak wants to make more games that aren't related to Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet developer Game Freak has stressed the importance of creating more games outside of the Pokemon series.

Masao Taya - the director of Game Freak's latest release Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On - recently spoke to Axios (opens in new tab) about the studio explaining: "We believe that it is very important for the studio to continue making and releasing titles outside of the Pokémon series." The director continues: "In recent years, the resources needed for game development have grown and grown, so Development Department One has been trying out a style of development where it works with external studios."

If you didn't know, Game Freak is primarily known for developing many of the games in the Pokemon series, including Pokemon Emerald, Pokemon Gold and Silver, Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee plus many others. Aside from Nintendo's monster collecting games though, Game Freak is also behind the Pocket Card Jockey series - the latest of which just released via Apple Arcade - as well as the Nintendo Switch game Giga Wrecker Alt.

In the same Axios interview, Taya revealed that the studio isn't planning on announcing any new games just yet, but that we should expect to see more of Pocket Card Jockey at the very least: "Some of the feedback we’ve received has been that the game is too hard, so I would like us to carefully adjust the balance going forward. We are also planning other updates, but at this point, I still can’t reveal any details."

Game Freak isn't the only developer known for making Pokemon games, Nintendo has also utilized the likes of ILCA, the studio behind the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes, as well as Creatures, who brought us Detective Pikachu as well as a range of other 3DS and mobile games for the series, and a range of other studios to bring more Pokemon games into the world.