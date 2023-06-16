Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt are ready for action in these exclusive Heart of Stone images

Gal Gadot is best known to many as Wonder Woman, but soon she’s set to throw her star power behind an original character in a wholly new action epic. She is leading Heart of Stone, Netflix’s spy action thriller that drops this summer.

Not based on an existing property, Heart of Stone is a large-scale globe-trotting thriller in the vein of James Bond and Mission: Impossible. At the center is Gadot’s Rachel Stone, an elite agent with world-saving skills and some secrets of her own. On this particular mission, Rachel will cross paths with fellow spy Parker (Jamie Dornan) and hacker Keya (Alia Bhatt) as she attempts to stop some AI supertech falling into the wrong hands.

Heart of Stone is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine (on sale Thursday, June 22), and inside there’s an in-depth feature featuring exclusive interviews with Gadot, Dornan, Bhatt and director Tom Harper, as well as stunt coordinator Jo McLaren. It’s just part of an action-heavy issue that, inspired by Heart of Stone, leans into celebrating stunning stunts and practical movie magic.

Here, you can take an exclusive look at images from the new issue of Total Film, featuring Gadot (above) and Dornan (below). Plus there’s also a behind-the-scenes shot, featuring Bhatt and Harper:

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gadot’s 2017 smash Wonder Woman (directed by Patty Jenkins) was an origin story that ably demonstrated the star’s screen presence and action ability, while also proving that female-led blockbusters could be huge at the box-office. The success of Wonder Woman encouraged Gadot to believe that kick-ass onscreen women didn’t need to have superpowers to succeed.

“I think Wonder Woman was the thing that really gave me the confidence that it’s OK to go dream and produce a movie that is a female-driven action film – a thriller – for everyone to enjoy,” she tells Total Film. ‘Jaron [Varsano], my husband, who is also my partner in life and in the production company [Pilot Wave] that we’ve had – we had a meeting with David Ellison [CEO of Skydance Media] back in 2017. And at the end of the meeting, he asked me, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I told him, ‘I want to do this. This is what I want to do.’ We shook on it that day, and here we are.”

Heart of Stone releases on Netflix on August 11. For much more on the film, check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, June 22. Check out the covers below:

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix/Total Film)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? You’ll get the magazine before it’s in shops, with exclusive subscriber-only covers (like the one pictured below). And with our latest offer you can get a free portable Alexa speaker worth £49.99. Head to MagazinesDirect to find out more (Ts and Cs apply).