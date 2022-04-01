Future Games Show to broadcast summer showcase on June 12

GamesRadar+ is thrilled to confirm that our flagship digital gaming showcase the Future Games Show will return on June 12 - bringing you all-new trailers and exclusives from the most exciting games of 2022 and beyond. The Future Games Show - and sister event The PC Gaming Show, confirmed for the same date - will rekindle the spirit of summer gaming expos while E3 takes a holiday until 2023.

The Future Games Show is a multiformat games broadcast, spanning PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile and PC, which has reached over 180 million viewers over six shows since its debut in June 2020.



Only last week on March 24 we debuted the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase, our first show of 2022 hosted by Horizon Forbidden West stars Ashly Burch and John Macmillan.



The one-hour broadcast delivered over 50 games across a wide variety of genres, including never-before-seen videos for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC, and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn; plus eight world exclusives, including The Outbound Ghost, Turbo Golf Racing and the adorable LEGO: Bricktales.



Read on for details on how to take part in the Future Games Show on June 12 and how to join our official co-streamer program.

What is the Future Games Show?

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar’s flagship games showcase, which has featured over 250 games from publishers including Frontier Foundry, Sony, Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, Team17, Sega, Ubisoft, Devolver and many more developers from around the world across all formats and genres.

The event is broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and all major streaming platforms, and hosted by famous video-game voice actors. Previous show hosts include Ashly Burch and John Macmillan (Horizon Forbidden West), Nolan North and Emily Rose (Uncharted), David Hayter and Debi Mae-West (Metal Gear Solid) and Troy Baker and Laura Bailey (The Last of Us 2).

You can find out everything you need to know about the Future Games Show right here and watch highlights from previous shows.

How to take part in the Future Games Show

LEGO Bricktales made its world-premiere at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on March 24. (Image credit: Thunderful Games)

The Future Games Show is a fantastic way to debut your unannounced game, share new information about an existing title, and reach new audiences. The Future Games Show has reached over 180 million viewers to date, with many titles seeing huge increases in Steam wishlists from appearing in the show.

Where you're working on an Indie game, a AAA blockbuster, or something in between, we want to showcase the most exciting and innovative games of 2022 and beyond, with all titles considered for broadcast.



Developers can nominate their game by filling in the Future Games Show 2022 nomination form or getting in touch via the addresses below:



To take part in the Future Games Show this summer 2022 please contact:

Editorial:

daniel.dawkins@futurenet.com - Content Director

james.jarvis@futurenet.com - Executive Producer

Sponsorship:

tom.parkinson@futurenet.com - Commercial Lead (UK)

melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com - Commercial Lead (US)

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and all major streaming platforms, including Steam. (Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show will broadcast three events during 2022:

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase - March 24, 2022

Future Games Show - June 12, 2022

Future Games Show @Gamescom - August 24, 2022 (TBC)

You can watch future events by subscribing to GamesRadar's Twitch, our Facebook page, YouTube channel, Twitter, and the website, GamesRadar.com.

How to join the Future Games Show official co-streamer program

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show has launched a new co-streamer program for 2022, with benefits including:

Official co-streamer asset pack

A chance to be listed on GamesRadar as an official co-streaming partner

Early access to show partner information and announcements

A chance to enter VIP co-streamer programs with merchandise and game codes from featured partners

The official co-streamer program is open to anyone, whether you’re an established broadcaster, or starting to grow your community. You can see our list of official co-streamers from our FGS: Spring Showcase on March 24 right here.



You can apply for the Future Games Show Official Co-Streamer Program directly through this short application form.

Stay tuned for more Future Games Show info