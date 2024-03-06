New Netflix action series described as an homage to some of the best action filmmakers is climbing the streaming charts

New Netflix action series Furies, which is being likened to the works of Luc Besson, John Woo, and Gareth Evans, is climbing up the streaming platform's most-watched chart.

Created by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Jean-Yves Arnaud, and Yoann Legave, the French-language show follows Lyna (Lina El Arabi), "a young woman yearning for the simplicity of a normal life", who finds herself entangled in the intricate web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld, while seeking to avenge her late father. "Despite her determination to resist the unrelenting pull of destiny, she soon realizes that escaping her fate will be far from simple," the official synopsis reads.

Marina Foïs, Steve Tientcheu, Quentin Faure, Jeremy Nadeau, and Mathieu Kassovitz round out the supporting cast.

Consisting of eight episodes, it premiered on March 1, and has quickly nabbed the #2 spot on Netflix's Top 10. At time of writing, Avatar: The Last Airbender, which has just been renewed for two more seasons, is at #1.

"Watching the Furies on Netflix. Superb Paris-based crime syndicate thriller," gushed one viewer on Twitter, as another wrote: "I won't even lie, Furies is definitely a good watch. Definitely hope they come back with a season 2!!! Netflix, do your thing."

"Furies on Netflix is really cool. Just like a Luc Besson film. Mindless but relentless action," said a third.

I just started watching Furies on Netflix by accident & less than 5 minutes in? SOLD

Elsewhere, Jude Poyer, a stunt person and Furies' second unit director, whose other credits include Gangs of London and Nia DaCosta's upcoming Hedda Gabler movie, shared some clips of his work from the series. "You might spot homages (or brazen theft) from some favourite filmmakers: #Scorcese, #JohnWoo, #CoreyYuen, #JackieChan & #GarethEvans," he captioned the video, which goes some way to explain why genre fans are gravitating towards the show.

Not everyone seems keen on it, however, with one disappointed subscriber tweeting: "I'd give the furies on Netflix a 2.5. Storyline is all over the place and [there are] so many missing pieces. Didn't anyone go through the script?"

Furies is streaming now.