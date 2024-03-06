Stressful city-builder sequel Frostpunk 2 releases in July, and there's a beta to warm you up next month

Frostpunk 2's release date has finally been revealed for July 25, and you can pre-order for beta access next month.

Earlier today Xbox held its Partner Preview showcase, where Frostpunk 2 finally unveiled its PC release date of July 25. You can see the full release date trailer for the strategy survival sim sequel just below, and if you pre-order the game before it releases, you'll get access to the Frostpunk 2 beta when it rolls around some time next month

.

Right now, Frostpunk 2 has only been confirmed for a PC release, which might not be a surprise if you were a fan of the original game, which first launched on PC before coming to Xbox and PlayStation systems later on. However, the good news is that Frostpunk 2 will be included for everyone with an Xbox Game Pass PC subscription at launch.

The trailer also reveals that Frostpunk 2 will be getting three bits of post-launch DLC, which could well place is in new scenarios to survive, if the first game's DLC instalments are anything to go by. All three of these DLC packs will be included if you purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of Frostpunk 2.

Additionally, the Digital Deluxe Edition will also grant you access to Frostpunk 2's story mode 72 hours before the full game launches, which should be on July 22. You'll also get a digital novella called 'Warm Flesh' before the full game launches, which apparently ties into the overarching narrative of Frostpunk 2.

That novella could well help bridge the gap between the first game and Frostpunk 2. The original city-builder had you preparing for winter storm to end all storms, and if you survived, you'd basically beaten the game's story mode. This time, Frostpunk 2 is more concerned with how humanity picks up the pieces after said apocalyptic storm, and you're once again in charge of a city with mouths to feed and people to house.

