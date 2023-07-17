In news that is sure to surprise no one, Frankenstein producer J. Miles Dale has revealed that Guillermo del Toro's upcoming take on Mary Shelley's classic novel will be "very emotional". The Oscar-winning director's long-time collaborator also teased some details about the movie's plot, too, claiming that it'll be the capper in del Toro's "father trilogy".

In a new interview with A.frame, Dale explained: "In the last couple of films, certainly with Nightmare Alley and then with Pinocchio, we've dealt with the whole father-son relationship – and Guillermo and I both lost our fathers in the last few years.

"When you have a strong father figure, it's a big part of our lives," he continued. "This version of Frankenstein very much goes down that thematic road. So, I feel like this is the third film in Guillermo's father trilogy. That's exciting, and when you read the script, it's very emotional and, of course, very iconic."

Anonymously published in 1818, before Shelley's name was attached in 1821, Frankenstein follows the titular young scientist as he creates an artificial man out of dead body parts in an unorthodox scientific experiment.

Little is known about del Toro's adaptation so far and how faithful it'll be to the source material, though it has been announced that Andrew Garfield, Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac will star. Last we heard, The Shape of Water helmer del Toro, who will write and direct the flick, was scouting for potential filming locations in Scotland.

Frankenstein, which will premiere on Netflix, has yet to carve out a release date. While we wait for more news, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.