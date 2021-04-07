Forza Motorsport Xbox Series X takes another step forward with playtests starting soon

Playtests for the new Forza Motorsport game are starting soon, and you still have time to sign up if you want to be one of the first people outside of Microsoft to play.

Turn 10 creative director Chris Esaki revealed the news on the latest episode of Forza Monthly , confirming that players who have signed up with the official Turn 10 feedback program will be the first in line for invites to try out a part of the upcoming game.

"The new news is that today we will soon be able to share, to our people in our Forza panel - they will actually be able to get their hands on a part of our new Forza Motorsport game," Esaki said. "That's if you're part of the Forza panel - highly recommend if you're not already in the Forza panel, the only way to get your hands on this part of the new Forza Motorsport title is to be a part of that panel. We're going to continue to plan this type of testing as we go in the months ahead, and get more and more people from the community in and enjoying this experience."

It sounds like the scope of the test will be fairly limited at this stage, but it will still get you a whole lot closer to the next Forza than just rewatching that reveal cinematic for the hundredth time.