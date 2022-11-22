Forza Horizon 5 auction house closed after players managed to trash the game's economy

Forza Horizon 5's auction house is closed for the foreseeable after players managed to spectacularly trash the game's economy.

Since its launch in 2021, Forza Horizon 5 has proved popular with racing fans thanks to its slick visuals, gorgeous open world, and vast array of cars to collect and tinker with. For those looking to complete their car collection or earn some extra in-game credits, there's the auction house, which lets you bid on other players' cars and put your own up for auction. Well, it usually does, but it's currently closed due to the game's economy being seriously out of whack.

As reported by PCGamesN (opens in new tab), the feature has been unavailable for over a week now. The issue stems from an exploit that allowed players to earn infinite amounts of cash when participating in Super 7 challenges. To avoid having these super rich players buy up everything in sight, developer Playground Games has taken the auction house offline while it works on restoring order to the game's economy.

"The Auction House remains unavailable as we continue to work towards a solution to rebalance the Auction House economy," reads the patch notes (opens in new tab). "We apologize for the inconvenience, and we'll share another update on this as soon as possible."

The latest patch, which rolled out yesterday for both Xbox and PC, fixes the Super 7 exploit, so no more infinite cash supplies for players. It also mends some minor technical issues and adds "general stability improvements" to the open-world racer.

The game got its first expansion, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, earlier this year which adds a host of powerful new cars and the means to design and build your own Hot Wheels tracks.

