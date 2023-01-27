How Forspoken magic works and the best spells to use

Much has been made of Forspoken’s magic and spells. One of the big selling points from developer Luminous Productions and publisher Square Enix is the sheer number of spells in the game and potential combos between all of them, and while not wrong that there are a lot of spells and these can be combined in many different ways, they all ultimately fall under a couple of umbrellas that are relatively easy to understand.

Forspoken magic types

It’s worth noting that there are specific colors of magic – Purple, Red, Blue, and Green – that all function similarly but have specific elemental associations. Beyond that, there are, effectively, four distinct types of magic. Attack, support, surge, and utility magic. All four are essential to playing Forspoken, though attack and utility – specifically magical parkour – are easily the most necessary types of magic in the game.

Attack Magic

Attack magic is basically the regular, directly damaging spells. Each color/type of magic has a couple of these, and they can be upgraded multiple levels for different effects. On the PlayStation 5 controller, these are used by pressing the R2 button while R1 allows players to sort through different attack magic options depending on the current color/type they are using.

In the magic menu, these are indicated with a single circle pattern.

Support Magic

Support magic is exactly what it sounds like on the tin: supportive. It’s not as directly impactful and damaging as attack magic, but it often manipulates the environment in such a way as to make it beneficial to Frey and can do things like heal status ailments or bind enemies. Support magic is used with the L2 button on the PlayStation 5 controller with L1 bringing up the menu.

Unlike attack magic, multiple support magic spells can be used in tandem. Each spell has a specific cooldown, but nothing’s stopping you from cycling through every single available support spell as you like. There’s even an accessibility option to do that automatically.

In the magic menu, these are indicated with a double circle pattern.

Surge Magic

Surge magic is limited to a single spell per color/type, and these charge up over time depending on how you use your other spells. When fully charged, you can let the chosen surge magic rip with L2+R2 on the PS5 controller. These can be upgraded and generally cause a massive amount of damage over a specific range, making positioning incredibly important.

In the magic menu, these are indicated with a double circle pattern featuring four twists on the diagonals.

Utility Magic

For lack of a better catch-all term, utility magic encompasses everything that isn’t the above. That includes, but is not limited to, magic for parkour, crafting, and switching between sets of spells. Each color/type of magic includes a handful of the above. The parkour spells are often necessary and sometimes unavoidable while everything else is… well, neither.

In the magic menu, these are indicated with a diamond pattern for parkour and a shield-like pattern for crafting.

How to unlock spells in Forspoken

There are, effectively, three ways to unlock spells. The first and most obvious is through the use of mana, a resource that can be gained by leveling up with XP or simply finding pools of mana dotting the landscape and running through them. Many spells can then be unlocked or upgraded simply by gathering enough mana.

The other way to actively unlock new spells is through finding various Founts of Blessing on the map. Beyond finding them on the map, there’s really nothing more to it than that, and the lot of them unlock various utility spells with a focus on crafting and parkour.

The final method of unlocking spells is also the simplest: story progress. As you progress through the story, certain specific spells will immediately unlock – as well as access to entire colors/types of spells.

Forspoken best spells

Excluding the magical parkour spells, some of which unlock automatically and are basically necessary to complete the game, so much of Frey’s arsenal unlocks so late that the basic abilities are really all you need. But if I were pressed to pick some of the best spells Forspoken has to offer, these are the ones that I’d recommend folks grab sooner rather than later.

Burst Shot

While technically one of the automatically unlocked spells from the beginning, the upgraded versions of Burst Shot are incredibly useful. While I frequently found myself defaulting to Scatter Shot facing normal enemies, Burst Shot’s upgraded abilities were a godsend against bosses and more powerful enemies, allowing me to quickly charge up and deal major bursts of damage all at once like the name implies.

Legion

This bit of support magic might not seem awfully meaningful at first – summoning two fiery helpers is pretty boring, right? – but its usefulness cannot be overstated. While they won’t do a ton of damage, these summoned pals will distract plenty of enemies and last for a good amount of time. Any hit not being made at Frey is a good one, and while their damage output isn’t incredible, it’s not nothing.

Cataract

While surge magic relies heavily on positioning, I found Cataract to be the easiest one to get the most bang for my buck. Plus, sucking various enemies into a whirlpool allows Frey to focus her fire regardless of what spells players decided to use as a follow up.

Pulse Dart

The upgraded version of this green magic spell is a favorite of mine. Using other green magic spells to mark a bunch of enemies and then firing this off – which seeks out all of those marks – is extremely satisfying. It’s not going to be a spell that anyone uses all of the time, but when you’re up against a huge crowd it is invaluable.

Arc Slice

So much of what Frey can do is, by necessity, at range, but plenty of combatants want to get up close and personal. That’s why the upgraded version of Arc Slice, which produces a fiery sword that swings in (as the name implies) a giant arc around her is incredibly useful. It’s not going to do much against, say, flying enemies, but it will easily keep you from being swarmed.