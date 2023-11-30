Former Mass Effect devs' new survival game Nightingale is getting a stress test in early 2024

Nightingale, the gorgeous survival game from former Mass Effect devs, is getting an open stress test early next year.

On November 29, developer Inflexion Games announced that it is looking for participants to put its upcoming game through its paces. In a blog post, the developer revealed the upcoming stress test is set to take place in "early 2024" - so we're guessing sometime between January 1 and the game's release on February 22 - and that it'll be open to everyone who signs up via Nightingale's Steam page.

For those who took part in any previous Nightingale playtests, Inflexion Games has said "this stress test is completely separate from any previous playtesting" - meaning you still need to register your interest even if you've received a code or anything before. The good news is that you don't need to buy a copy of the game to participate in the stress test - it's completely free for everyone.

That being said, signing up doesn't necessarily guarantee you a place on the stress test. Further down in the blog post, the developer says that it plans to go into more detail about the open beta - including final information on the date and times and the maximum number of participants - in the future. The only advice right now is to keep an eye on emails, socials, and Discord for more information as it releases.

So what can we expect from the stress test? According to the blog post, "There are no bad outcomes to the test." Inflexion Games just wants to gain information about how Nightingale's servers hold up ahead of the game's early access launch. In terms of gameplay, players will be able to venture through the first couple of hours of Nightingale without interruption.

If you're hoping for a touch of BioWare in the upcoming game due to some of its developers, unfortunately, Nightingale is a deliberate departure from the worlds and storytelling of Mass Effect and Dragon Age . Don't let this put you off though, as Nightingale's visuals are impressive enough to make up for that. In fact, players of the upcoming survival game can't believe how stunning its environments are .