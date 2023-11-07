Players of this upcoming survival game can't believe how stunning its environments are

This upcoming survival game has already impressed players with its beautiful environments, and it's still in early access.

Nightingale is an open-world survival game that sees players build, craft, fight, and explore mystical portals that lead to the beautiful but dangerous Fae realms. Although the PvE co-op game looks fun regardless, one of the main takeaways from those playtesting the game is that it's environments are gorgeous, and it really doesn't take an environment artist to see exactly what they mean.

"So… yeah, @PlayNightingale Beta is so gorgeous," one Twitter user shared along with three stunning screenshots of the Nightingale beta. "I've been playing the latest Nightingale playtest and it STILL takes my breath away. Day or Night it does not matter," another has said, sharing their own screenshots of the game in both its day and night cycle - and yeah, I can't stop looking at it. One of the highlights of these screenshots is definitely Nightingale's night sky (which is full of stars) and its photorealistic water.

Not everything in Nightingale is pretty though, players will also come up against a number of horrific creatures. Although, as far as monsters go, Nightingale's are beautiful in their own way. Once you get past all the animal skulls and giant weapons, that is. You'll have to try not to get distracted by the beautiful sights when you're fighting for your life in the Fae realms.

Nightingale is available on PC (via Steam and the Epic Game Store) on February 22, 2024. If you just can't wait to play this one, be sure to wishlist the game on Steam and follow its developers, Inflexion Games, on Twitter to stay up to date.