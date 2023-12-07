Former Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight returns to comics with a hard boiled supernatural mystery

Former Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight is returning to comics alongside artist Leno Carvalho, colorist Bruno Hang, and letterer Troy Peteri for a new original graphic novel titled Hard Bargain from publisher Humanoids.

Hard Bargain tells the story of a gritty private investigator named Frank Harding who finds himself confronting demons from the literal underworld while digging into a mystery in the criminal underworld of '40s Los Angeles.

"In this dark supernatural thriller, a detective races to solve a deadly mystery in the heart of Los Angeles before a horrific fate descends upon everyone it touches," reads Humanoids' official description of Hard Bargain.

"Frank Harding is a hard-boiled P.I. in '40s Los Angeles who finds himself fighting not only the usual cadre of criminals and ne’er-do-wells, but also the occasional demon and other malevolent supernatural beings," it continues. "While fighting the forces of darkness is another day at the office for Frank, his current case, tied into his own past and LA's all-too-real history of prejudice and discrimination, may be the one that puts Frank out of business…for good."

Here's a gallery of interior art from Hard Bargain:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DeKnight is best known to fans as the second showrunner for Netflix's Daredevil streaming series, as well as its Jupiter's Legacy series. He also directed the film Pacific Rim: Uprising.

"Hard Bargain has been a dream thirty years in the making. An idea that sprang from my love of two-fisted, hard-boiled detective stories and matinee creature-features of days gone by,” says DeKnight in a statement. "I'm thrilled to finally have that dream realized via the incredible artwork of Leno Carvalho and the good people at Humanoids."

"Hard Bargain is a new universe of possibilities with new challenges and new rewards," adds Carvalho. "A strong, concise narrative rich in twists and turns that combines the charm of old detective stories with the action-packed thrillers of today."

Hard Bargain goes on sale in August.

Check out the best supernatural superheroes of all time.