For the first time, you can get underrated action-RPG Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for free on Epic Games Store

Eidos Montreal's impressive yet criminally underrated action-RPG Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is currently being offered for free on the Epic Game Store.

Set two years after Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Mankind Divided sees you once again play as covert operative Adam Jensen. Armed with snazzy new weaponry and augmentations, Jensen is on the hunt for the Illuminati in a world where tensions between those who are cybernetically enhanced and those who aren't have reached fever pitch.

Like its predecessor, Mankind Divided lets you tackle missions your way. If you enjoy taking the quiet approach, you can enhance Jensen's stealth and hacking skills, or if you prefer intense action, you can go all guns blazing. Add to this a rich story and a slick cyberpunk style, and you've got a sequel that's well worth your time.

Also going for nada right now on the Epic Game Store is The Bridge, an intriguing indie puzzle adventure that "forces you to reevaluate your preconceptions of physics and perspective." It features a plethora of mind-bending puzzles presented in a beautiful hand-drawn, black-and-white art style. You only have until next Thursday, March 21, to snap up both this and Deus Ex for free; after that, they'll be back to their regular price.

There hasn't been a Deus Ex game since Mankind Divided, which is now almost ten years old, but according to reports, one had been in development for two years and was due to enter full production in 2024 before Embracer pulled the plug. Embracer bought Eidos Montreal, alongside Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal from Square Enix, in a deal worth $300 million back in 2022.

Shortly after the cancellation of the third new-era Deus Es game, Jensen's voice actor Elias Toufexis described the video game industry as "a disaster zone," revealing that he had no less than three projects canceled in quick succession.

In our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided review, we describe it as "an excellent sequel that expands your toolbox and offers complex, multifaceted environments to explore."