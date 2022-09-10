Football Manager 2023 confirms release date and a return to mobile devices

Football Manager 2023 is slated to release on November 8, 2022, and will be coming to Apple Arcade and PS5 for the very first time.

It also marks the series' return to mobile devices after choosing not to release on mobile last year.

“Our decision to not release a Touch game on iOS or Android in 2021 was a difficult one to take and a disappointing one for some of our fans," explains Sports Interactive's studio director, Mile Jacobson. "This exciting partnership with Apple Arcade allows us to reintroduce a popular title in a way that makes sense for us as a studio and for the wider FM community.”

Publisher Sega says the PS5 version will be tailored to the Dualsense controller, with the FM23 Console edition releasing alongside the PC/Mac game.

Coming to what Sega describes as an "unprecedented breadth of platforms and devices", you'll be able to get into the action on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox consoles via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PlayStation 5, Switch, the Google store, and – for the first time – Apple Arcade.

Pre-purchase now on PC or Mac – sorry; it looks like this offer isn't available on console or mobile just yet, I'm afraid – and you'll get a 20 per cent discount and early access, enabling you to play not just a couple of days early, but two whole weeks "prior to the official street date", with your progress in single-player careers carrying over.

"FM23 thrusts fans closer to every aspect of the beautiful game, from the supporters filling the stands to scouts, players, opposition managers and newly-licensed competitions like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League," Sega explains, promising that more new game features will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Don't forget, there's no way to buy Football Manager 23 as a physical copy this year. Sega says "removing the disc and notebook from this year’s edition, in addition to further refinements to our eco-packaging, means that the overall carbon footprint for FM23’s packaging is 47 per cent lower than FM22’s".