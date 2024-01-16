Following the Creations hub fiasco, Skyrim fans batten down the hatches for another update

Skyrim fans are preparing for the worst as Bethesda announces another update for its epic fantasy RPG.

Back in December, Bethesda released a new update for Skyrim, which bundles Creation Club content and mods together in one place known as the Creations menu. This has been viewed by many as another attempt by the company to push paid mods, and to add insult to injury, players found that many of Skyrim's existing mods no longer functioned properly following the update. Now, another update is reportedly on the way aimed at fixing Creations' teething problems.

"We hope to implement a Skyrim patch this week (The week of January 15th) to primarily address some reported issues with the new Creations menu," Bethesda said in a message posted on Nexus Mods. "While we don't have the exact timing locked in yet, we wanted to give you a heads-up and will share more - including patch notes - with you soon. Thank you again for all of your continued feedback!"

Given the issues caused by the last update, fans aren't eager for the arrival of this one, and many are urging Bethesda to leave Skyrim be. "I haven't even gotten my mod list up to date with 1.6.1130 yet", says user Profanitizer over on the Skyrim Mods subreddit. dora_I comments, "Another update. Seriously? Just leave Skyrim alone, while DingoOfTheWicked writes, "This game is so old you'd think they gave up already, but nooo, they keep coming with the updates. RIP all those pretty modlists."

Of course, one way to avoid issues when using mods is to simply turn off updates for Skyrim, which is seemingly an approach plenty of players have taken, "I still haven't updated the last time," says Gwynedhel. "I've been on the same playthrough since November, so it would ruin my game if I allowed it." User Romatebitegel writes, "I still use 1.5.97 and couldn't be happier with it."

That said, as this looks like a fairly minor patch aimed at squashing some lingering bugs rather than one meant to introduce sweeping changes, there's a good chance its arrival won't cause the same level of chaos. Either way, we'll know within a matter of days.

Meanwhile, the "biggest Starfield update yet" is also set to arrive this week, bringing with it over 100 fixes plus graphical improvements for NPCs and space sightseeing.