James Gunn has funny response to Flash actor wanting to join the DCU

The Flash actor Tom Cavanagh is very enthusiastic about potentially joining the DCU – and James Gunn has jokingly acknowledged the request.

A video posted to Threads shows Cavanagh, who played the villain Reverse Flash in the CW's Flash series, responding to a question from a fan asking if he'd return if Gunn asked.

"Yes! James Gunn, James, where are you?" Cavanagh says in the video. "James, I'm right here. Pretty solidly built, still athletic. You know, not the youngest cat, but pretty good, pretty fast on their feet, can move pretty good. I would love to work for you, Gunn. I hear all this stuff on social media about Grant Gustin, come on, he's got a job!"

At first, Gunn simply responded with a laughing emoji, before clarifying that he meant no disrespect: "Of course. And Tom was hilarious in that clip!"

So, that's not a yes or a no, but, considering how the DCU is shaking pretty much everything up, we can probably safely assume that Cavanagh wouldn't be reprising his old role if he was cast for something. Still, with John Cena and Viola Davis returning as their DCEU characters in the DCU, anything is possible. We'll just have to wait and see.

At the moment, DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters also doesn't feature a Flash specific project on the release slate. Considering he's one of DC's major heroes, though, we probably will be seeing Barry Allen soon.

Up next for the DCU is Creature Commandos, an animated Max show arriving this year. 2025 brings with it Superman – previously titled Superman: Legacy – which will kick off the DCU's big screen presence.

