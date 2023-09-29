Five Nights at Freddy’s will require multiple viewings to catch all its Easter eggs

By now, we're all accustomed to looking for Easter eggs in our favorite franchises. Despite being well-trained by the likes of Marvel, upcoming horror Five Nights at Freddy's – based on the jumpscare-heavy video game series of the same name – will seemingly up the ante further. But director Emma Tammi has no intention of giving the game away.

"Well, I can’t give any of those away," she jokingly tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features The Exorcist: Believer on the cover. "I’ll say this: I think some will be immediately obvious. Then I think others will be found on a second or third watch. We’ve got some things that are buried in there a little bit more that you might not notice on the first watch."

Tammi, who was unfamiliar with the 'FNAF' phenomenon which sees players take on the role of a security guard at a rundown pizza joint named Freddy Fazbear's, also revealed what she was most impressed by with the property.

"I think my bigger impression was that this is such a cool atmospheric world that is just prime to be adapted into a feature film," she says. "So I was going in with that lens of, what would this space and place and journey feel like in a film format, and I just got so excited about that."

Five Nights at Freddy's releases in cinemas on October 27.

