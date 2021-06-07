First Loki reactions call Tom Hiddleston's series the "best MCU show on Disney Plus so far"

First reactions for Loki are in, and they're full of praise

Tom Hiddleston as Loki
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

The first reactions to Loki have hit the internet, and they're overwhelmingly positive.

Viewers are praising Tom Hiddleston's return as the loveable God of Mischief, while Loki's relationship with Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius is standing out as another highlight. One reaction even goes as far as calling Loki "the best MCU show on Disney Plus so far" – which, considering the caliber of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is a seriously high bar to clear. 

We've rounded up some of the social media reactions to give you an idea of Loki's warm reception. Check them out below.

Loki sees the return of Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief – but with a twist. This Loki isn't the one who died in Infinity War, but is instead the Avengers-era version who grabbed the Tesseract and made his escape, as seen in Endgame. His actions draw the attention of the Time Variance Authority, or TVA, who are tasked with protecting the timeline of the MCU. Along with Hiddleston and Wilson, the series stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Richard E. Grant in a mysterious, unknown role. 

The series already sounds like it's set to make a splash when it debuts this month. Writer Michael Waldron told our sister publication Total Film: "All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected, and have ramifications. I think that certainly our aim with the Loki series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward."

Waldron is also penning Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and suggested Loki might be linked to the sorcerer's sequel: "Was I having to clean up some of the messes that I made [with Loki]? Maybe so."

Loki arrives this June 9 to Disney Plus, and will be releasing its six episodes weekly. It's followed a month later by the long-awaited Black Widow, which will hit theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access simultaneously on July 9. Until the God of Mischief returns, check out our guide to watching Marvel movies in order – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.

