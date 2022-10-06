Fire Emblem Engage: Everything you need to know

Fire Emblem Engage has officially been announced as the next game in the Fire Emblem series from developer Intelligent Systems. The Nintendo Direct September showcase kicked off with a reveal of the new Fire Emblem, giving us our very first official look at some of the characters and story elements of the upcoming adventure. The next mainline game in the long-running series is certainly a welcome addition to the exciting line up of upcoming Switch games on the horizon, with what could very well be another memorable strategy RPG offering.

While Fire Emblem Engage has quite the act to follow after the release of the successful Fire Emblem: Three Houses entry back in 2019, it'll be interesting to see if or how Engage shakes things up. Below, we've gathered together everything we know so far about Fire Emblem Engage, from story details to the role you'll be playing, and that all important release date.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Alongside the reveal, Nintendo also set the Fire Emblem Engage release date in stone. The publisher has revealed that the new tactical-RPG will launch on January 20, 2023 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Fire Emblem Engage pre-orders are already live, and difficult to come by. With the new Switch strategy game set to release on January 20, there isn't much time to lock down a copy of the Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition. That, by the way, is the limited release version which includes a physical copy of the game, an art book, art cards, a poster, and an exclusive steelbook.

Fire Emblem Engage story

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As detailed on Nintendo's official site (opens in new tab), Fire Emblem Engage is set in Elyos, a continent that is said to be made up of four realms that surround a central holy land. A thousand years ago, a war between the citizens of Elyos and the Fell Dragon led the people to summon Emblems to help them. The Emblems, who are heroes from other worlds, were called to fight alongside the nations and in so doing successfully managed to imprison the Fell Dragon. But, as we heard in the trailer, the Fell Dragon may just rise up once again, which is bound to be very bad news for Elyos.

Fire Emblem Engage protagonist

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In Fire Emblem Engage, we'll be taking on the role of a character by the name of Alear. As well as sporting a rather distinctive red and blue hairstyle, Alear also happens to be a being known as the Divine Dragon, who wakes up a thousand years after the war has ended with no memory of their past – not unlike the protagonist in Fire Emblem: Three Houses (bar the thousand year part). Just like games past, it looks as though we'll be able to choose from a male and female protagonist in Fire Emblem Engage as we set out to help put a stop to the resurrection of the Fell Dragon.

Unsurprisingly, the internet has already fallen in love with the new Fire Emblem Engage protagonist. In fact, some fans have dubbed the lead character 'Toothpaste-Chan' in honor of their minty-fresh hairdo.

Fire Emblem Engage characters and summons

(Image credit: Nintendo )

Of course, the characters you meet along the way are always at the heart of the experience when it comes to Fire Emblem. Engage is set to introduce us to a cast of new characters who belong to each nation of Elyos, with some who will become our allies and our enemies as we venture through the story. As we saw in the trailer, we'll also see some familiar faces thanks to the power to summon heroes from past Fire Emblem games. We'll be seeing the likes of Marth who appeared in the very first game Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, and Celica from Fire Emblem: Gaiden (which got a remake in the shape of Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia on the 3DS).

Fire Emblem Engage gameplay

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Fire Emblem Engage will be bringing back the classic grid orientated turn-based combat the series is so known for. Just like games past, we'll also be fighting alongside other characters on the battlefield, only this time we'll be able to use a mechanic known as Engage in our role as the Divine Dragon. In combat, we'll be able to summon heroes like Marth and Celica by collecting and using Emblem Rings.

When you Engage, your appearance will merge with the hero and allow you to inherit weapons, skills "and more" from the characters of games past. We'll also be able to customize new characters who fight alongside us. The Engage ability is sure to offer up some exciting ways to strategize our way to victory as we try to put a stop to the Fell Dragon's resurrection.

Basically, this is classic Fire Emblem gameplay with a novel twist on how characters are brought into battle. With just a few months to go until release, we're still waiting to see whether Engage will build on any of the extra curricular activities that helped make Three Houses so beloved.

