Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series finally coming to PS4 and Switch next year

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection is finally heading to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, with an eyebrow-raising price tag.

Over the past weekend, Square Enix finally announced that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series would be making its way to PS4 and Nintendo Switch platforms in Spring 2023. However, fans have noted that the price of the bundle combining all six remastered games is an eye-watering $75.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.Experience these classics individually or as a bundle when they launch digitally in Spring 2023.Full details: https://t.co/eFZnqs6sPK pic.twitter.com/ciGKH8gkH8December 18, 2022 See more

This hasn't gone down overly well with many long-time Final Fantasy fans. Many of the responses to the original tweet above are bemoaning the price tag of the bundle containing all six games, while others also point out it'd cost upwards of $90 to purchase all six remastered game individually.

What the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection is giving players is six completely remastered games with new visuals. There aren't any significant overhauls of the gameplay per se, but Square Enix has instead gone into all six games and smoothed out the pixellated visuals, including menu and text fonts.

When the Pixel Remaster games launched last year in 2021 for mobile and PC, they were review bombed by fans to prove demand for the series to come to consoles. It might've taken just over a year, but now the six oldest Final Fantasy games are finally coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch with a new look, even if they do carry an arguably-hefty price tag. Of course, if you don't want to shell out for the new visuals, all six original games are available on mobile devices for a significantly reduced price.

