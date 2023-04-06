Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series comes to PS4 and Switch this month, finally fixes those fonts

The credits sequence in 6 is now back in full force

Final Fantasy's Pixel Remaster series is finally coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms this month, and the font has mercifully been fixed.

On April 5, Square Enix announced the six Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games would be debuting on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch systems on April 19. That's basically six remasters of the earliest Final Fantasy games, all bundled into one package or available to purchase individually if you want to revisit one game in particular.

However, one major bugbear when the Pixel Remaster series debuted on PC and mobile devices was the in-game font. People really weren't happy about the remastered font from Square Enix, but social media manager Sunil Godhania has reassured everyone that there's a brand new font with the remasters on the new platforms.

Well, that's arguably the only complaint about the Pixel Remaster series remedied by Square Enix. Now the six earliest Final Fantasy games should look absolute stellar no matter which system you choose to pick any of them up on, whether that's one complete bundle or cherry picking your favorites.

Additionally, Godhania responds to a tweet (opens in new tab) confirming that the full developer credits are back in Final Fantasy 6. The original Pixel Remaster version of the sixth Final Fantasy threw out a credits sequence early in the game, meaning what was once a famed intro scene was lacking the same punch. 

This should also stop the review bombing on Steam. Back in 2021, Final Fantasy fans review bombed all six Pixel Remaster games to express their demand for console versions. Now that they've finally got their wish, here's hoping the review sections for the games on Steam isn't such a minefield.

It's one hell of a year for Final Fantasy: outside of the Pixel Remasters this month, we've got Final Fantasy 16 to look forward to on June 22.

