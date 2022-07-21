Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans trade joy for despair over two very different Cloud collectables

Square Enix has unveiled a slew of new Final Fantasy 7 action figures, leaving the community on cloud nine or in the Midgar slums depending on which one you’re talking about.

First off, the good. Soon, fans will be able to get an action figure (opens in new tab) of Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Cloud in a dress from the infamous Honey Bee Inn mission. The mission involves Cloud crossdressing so he can infiltrate a mansion where Tifa is being held.

Some fans were cautious ahead of Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s launch as the original has become quite dated, though fears were soon eased. While the Honey Bee Inn is treated as a crude brothel in the original, what you get (opens in new tab) in Remake is a more inclusive cabaret nightclub (opens in new tab). It’s a real game highlight, leaving fans wanting Honey Bee Inn-themed Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith collectables ever since.

AHHHH ITS FINALLY HAPPENING THEY JUST CONFIRMED CLOUD DRESS VERSION FIGURE WE HAVE WON Y'ALL pic.twitter.com/moEC1zom1vJuly 20, 2022 See more

Now, the bad. Square Enix is also releasing a more retro-inspired action figure of Cloud that comes with an NFT (opens in new tab) if you fancy forking out some extra dosh. The move comes in partnership with NFT ecosystem Enjin, which styles itself as a "destination for eco-conscious blockchain [users]" that is "committed to carbon-neutral NFTs (opens in new tab)" by 2030.

The pre-order page for the new figurine also includes a "caution before purchasing" section that reminds potential buyers that "you may lose access to the NFT digital certificate of authenticity and digital version of the figure" if the Enjin services become unavailable in the future.

Excuse me, the new FF7 OG Cloud Bring Arts figurine is a WHAT?!?!?!?!?? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9coApT58D5July 21, 2022 See more

While it’s not too surprising to see Square Enix turn one of its most recognisable figures into an NFT, it’s long been something that fans have objected to. Not only are there heaps of environmental concerns (opens in new tab) around NFTs, but Final Fantasy 7 is packed with environmental themes and features a group of freedom fighters trying to take down a megacorporation that's killing the planet.

One of Barret’s iconic lines was even turned into a meme (opens in new tab) after Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda kicked off the year (opens in new tab) by expressing hope that NFTs and blockchain technology would become a "major trend" in the industry. Matsuda has held firm on that, though he recently said it was "too early" (opens in new tab) to make Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy-based blockchain games. The community outcry even prompted Final Fantasy 14 producer Naoki Yoshida to assure fans that were no plans to introduce NFTs into the MMO.

The new figures come as part of Final Fantasy 7’s 25th anniversary, which also involved the reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and a Crisis Core remaster in a stream just recently.

