Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth takes over 150GB of PS5 storage space, but don’t worry about swapping disks

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a sizable lad that'll take up 150GB of storage on your PS5 when it eventually releases. While that's spread across two disks, though, don't worry about needing to swap between them.

Speaking to Game Informer, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi shares that disk one will hold 100GB of Final Fantasy fun while the second will be 50GB. Don't worry about freely swapping between the two, though, as it's more a matter of installation. Once you've downloaded the contents off both disks, you're good to go.

As to why the Rebirth is on two disks, Hamaguchi says the reason is more technical than nostalgic. The upcoming game is on two disks to allow the high level of detail the team desires for the project. As such, stuffing it onto a single disk would lead to the team needing to scale back on content, so here we are.

In the same interview, Hamaguchi shares that save data won't cross over between Remake and Rebirth. While they're two parts of the same trilogy, you won't be bringing any gear or Materia over.

"While there is sort of this story that they are following throughout these different titles, [Rebirth] is sort of supposed to be a standalone on its own," Hamaguchi explains. "So there's no particular sort of growth parameters or abilities that you will be carrying over from the previous title."

It's not all bad news, though, as those with Remake/Intergrade save data will get a little something for their time and efforts.

