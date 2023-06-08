Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth producer says you don't need to play the Remake to understand this one, and I straight-up don't believe him

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth newcomers won't need to have played the 2020 Remake, and I don't understand how.

Earlier today on June 8, Square Enix debuted a new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at the big Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase. Shortly after the trailer aired, producer Yoshinori Kitase sent out a new comment, revealing Rebirth players can pick up the new game without actually having played Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

"We’re honored to bring Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to players around the world early next year," Kitase said via a press release (thanks, Gematsu). In the next installment of this thrilling tale, Cloud and his friends—both new and returning—will embark on a new adventure, so all players can enjoy this story, even those without any familiarity with the previous title or the original Final Fantasy 7."

It's the latter part of Kitase's new comment that provides more questions than answers. Specifically, I don't really understand how one is meant to play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth without having played 2020's Remake, unless Square Enix is just rebooting the storyline entirely and taking it drastically away from the events of the Remake.

"The entire team has worked fervently with love and adoration for the world of Final Fantasy 7 to deliver an unforgettable experience for new adventurers and longtime fans alike, reaching new heights of cinematic storytelling, immersive and fast-paced combat, and rich exploration across a vast world. We can’t wait to share more details later this year," Kitase's comment concludes.

Whatever the case ends up being with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, I remain incredibly intrigued by how Square Enix is going to pull off giving newcomers a brand new adventure, while catering to players familiar with the remake and original storyline. I'm very much looking forward to the final result, but I'm a little sceptical right now.

