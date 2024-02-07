Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth lead is down for a Final Fantasy 6 remake in the HD-2D style of Octopath Traveler

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's lead producer would be down for a Final Fantasy 6 remake in the style of the 2D-HD visuals from games like Octopath Traveler.

Final Fantasy veteran Yoshinori Kitase has spoken a few times about the possibility of a Final Fantasy 6 remake over the past two years - whether it's to insist that Square Enix staff want it to happen, or lament how it would take 20 years to make. Things aren't looking hopeful for those who want the Final Fantasy 7 Remake-style treatment for the original RPG's predecessor.

But what if the remake wasn't done in that HD manner? Eurogamer asks Kitase in a new interview whether he'd be interested in a "smaller-scale remake" of Final Fantasy 6, possibly even in the 2D-HD style of gameplay popularized by games like Octopath Traveler and the Live A Live remake.

"I don't have any particular plans," Kitase says. "But I think certainly if there is a developer within the company who wants to use that style - or even another style they feel that's really the best approach for the game that they're remaking and that's the style the fans will want to see it in - I definitely think that's a possibility and they could very much work with it. I'd be very happy to see that."

This comment alludes to Kitase being happy for another team within Square Enix to work on the remake, one that theoretically wouldn't be overseen by him. Last month, Final Fantasy 7 series creative director Tetsuya Nomura, along with Kitase, revealed that 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake happened in part because they didn't want anyone else to do it.

Perhaps Kitase doesn't feel so precious about Final Fantasy 6, then. This isn't a guaranteed sentiment, of course, because it's also worth pointing out that Kitase himself was the director of both Final Fantasy 6 and Final Fantasy 7 for Square back in the day. Kitase sure has had an incredibly extensive career under Square Enix and Final Fantasy as a whole.

