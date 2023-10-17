Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is going full Chrono Trigger with classic JRPG team-up attacks for every character combo you can think of

The upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is borrowing from JRPG classic Chrono Trigger to ensure every character pairing has a synergy attack.

When Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s newest trailer debuted last month, we saw glimpses of some new synergy attacks - flashy moves that have two party members work together. In an interview with RPGFan, director Naoki Hamaguchi has now confirmed that every possible character pairing will have its own unique synergy attacks, just as Chrono Trigger did.

“To answer it simply, all characters will have synergy attacks with every character pairing,” Hamaguchi explained. “Sort of the reason why we decided to do it this way was to give players that freedom and fun of choosing through trial and error… or trying unique pairing they hadn’t before.” Hamaguchi said that only including synergy attacks for certain pairings “would go against this idea of freedom and enjoyment.” The team supposedly held onto that idea, “despite knowing that a lot of hard work and graphic resources went into making it this way.”

Those choices aren’t just limited to party combos and synergy attacks, though. Hamaguchi elaborates that “each character is going to have their own skill tree in which one could develop and gain new synergy action and abilities for their favorite characters.” He said that players who love Cloud and Aerith, for example, “can focus entirely on them or any pairings.”

The news is obviously welcome because, from what we’ve seen so far, the synergy attacks are beautifully epic and more can only be a good thing, but I’m also excited to see the new interactions between character who didn't interact much in the original - take Barret and Yuffie, for instance. Also, I’ll be pretty mad if Cait Sith doesn’t ride Red XIII in their team-up move.

The Remake trilogy is still heading into even wilder territory, as the team plans to explore Advent Children’s events.